Members of Legends Gymnastics Academy, located at 125-A Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, recently attended their first international meet, which produced impressive results.

The meet took place from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, in Cancun, Mexico and featured gymnasts of different age groups from all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. Legends Gymnastics Level 4 gymnast Rebecca Council placed 6th on floor out of 14 girls in her age group. Gymnast Olivia Viall competed as an Xcel Silver and placed 7th on the balance beam and 6th on floor, out of 17 girls in her age group.

Legends Gymnastics Academy Director and Head Coach Connie McBroom said other gymnasts from the academy did their best but were out-scored in the end.

“Our Level 3 girls Sydney Burnett, Frankie Baker and Piper Kelley had an amazing time and are already planning for the next trip,” McBroom said. “We also had two of our adult gymnasts compete. Debbie Council competed as an Xcel Bronze and was a big hit. The other gymnasts were amazed at how strong and determined she was to compete. Monica Johnson competed as an Xcel Platinum and did her best in the end.”

McBroom said there are some differences when competing internationally, which can affect performance.

“When you travel to a foreign country to compete, the rules stay the same but the equipment can be different,” McBroom said. “These ladies, young and old, never let it bother them. They just kept going. It was a long weekend and a great learning experience. Legends couldn’t be prouder considering the week that we left, the gym was closed because of weather and they all missed their podium training at the meet site on Thursday. Flights were canceled and rescheduled at the last minute but we made it and did our best.”

The Cancun Invitational competition comes on the heels of Legends Gymnastics making the cover of Upcoming Gymnasts magazine January edition.

McBroom said in a sport like gymnastics, there isn’t much time for rest.

“Gymnastics is one of the hardest sports out there. Gymnasts are in the gym four days a week, for four hours a day, training and conditioning,” McBroom said. “There is no off season. They get two to three weeks off per year to rest and then they are right back in the gym training skills. The coaches at Legends are not only coaches but also certified judges. They train on the weekends at camps and clinics when they are not coaching or judging meets. They believe in hands-on coaching and teaching proper tumbling, shaping and dance technique.”

For more information about Legends Gymnastics Academy, visit their website at www.legendsgymnastics.com or call (417) 320-1475.