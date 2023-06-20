The Crane High School fishing team finished their first season at the National Youth Fishing Association Championship at Stockton Lake, in Stockton Missouri.
According to the Crane Fishing Team’s Facebook page, the school had two teams place in the top 22 at the competition on Sunday, June 11.
“Finished our first year strong at the Stockton State Championship! Kale Scott and CJ Conrad finished 9th place in the JR division, 6th place overall in points,” states the Facebook post. “Ely Essary and Blake Evans finished 14th place in the PTA, 22nd place overall in points. We are really proud of all 7 teams that finished this year. And thank you to all of our sponsors, none of this would’ve been possible without you! And thank you to all of the parents that helped out! Next season is just right around the corner so get ready!”
