Hollister Esports competitors are playing to win as the high school junior varsity Rocket League and varsity Overwatch teams defeated their opponents again this past week.
The Rocket League team secured their second win of the season against Arcadia Valley, with a score of 3-1 on October 26th. Their next match is scheduled for November 2.
The Overwatch team defeated St. John Vianney High School, of St. Louis, with a score of 3-2 on October 28. After the team reviewed game highlights, team captain Trey Ussery exclaimed, “That was our best game yet.”
The Overwatch team will compete again on November 4.
