Both the Branson Pirates and the Forsyth Panthers hosted area teams for their own tournaments on Saturday, April 10.
The weather wasn’t ideal, and there were some concerns about whether the tournaments would actually be able to happen.
Branson, despite windy conditions, was able to pull out another consecutive team win at the Branson Doubles Tournament. The Pirates won five of their six flights.
Over at the Forsyth Tournament, the windy conditions were still a factor, but were unable to pull out the win. Willow Springs took home the trophy with New Covenant Academy with Summit Preparatory School placing second.
Forsyth defeated Reeds Spring 5-0 before falling to Willow Springs and NCA-Summit Prep 5-2 each. Reeds Spring was also in the Forsyth tournament but lost to all three opponents.
