The College of the Ozarks Athletic Department has announced its Spring 2022-23 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

In order to achieve honor roll status, students must be a varsity participant in a Bobcat or Lady Bobcat sport and achieve a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Athletes achieving a grade point average of 3.00-3.49 are White Scholars, while attaining a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 reaches distinction as a Maroon Scholar. A total of 84 total athletes achieved honor roll status for the spring semester of 2022-2023: 47 Maroon Scholars and 37 White Scholars.

The following students achieved Athletic Director Honor Roll status:

White Scholars with 3.00-3.49

Riley Loyd – Baseball

Titus Atkins – Baseball

Kole Jenks – Baseball

Tyler Buchanan – Baseball

Zane Kelley – Baseball

Rhett Hill – Baseball

Landon Jines – Baseball

Keegan Stone – Baseball

Isaiah Mitchell – Men’s Basketball

Seth Soden – Men’s Basketball

Andrew Mitchell – Men’s Basketball

Cainen Mar – Men’s Basketball

Avery Arnold – Women’s Basketball

Susanna Moran – Women’s Basketball

Sierra Smith – Cheer

Lillian Fincher – Cheer

Kailea Transeau – Cheer

Claire Deaton – Cheer

Kamryn Bradshaw – Cheer

Isabella Fernandez – Cheer

Lauren Cowden – Women’s Cross Country

Emily Staal – Women’s Cross Country

Abigayle Money – Women’s Cross Country

Eric Burns – Men’s Cross Country

Logan Fraker – Men’s Cross Country

Alex Frizzell –Men’s Cross Country

Cody Damlo – Men’s Track & Field

Billy Ernst – Men’s Track & Field

Maddux Nosari – Men’s Track & Field

Janvier Irakoze – Men’s Track & Field

Caden Robertson – Men’s Track & Field

Tanner Bailey – Men’s Track & Field

Mica Chadwell – Volleyball

Allie Wallace – Volleyball

Brooklyn Crawford – Volleyball

Jocee Pettyjohn – Volleyball

Bailey Chamberlain – Volleyball

Maroon Scholars with 3.50-4.00

Trey Riley – Baseball

Blake Hultgren – Baseball

Chuck Hill – Baseball

Caden Kauffman – Baseball

Colin Pyatt – Baseball

Spencer Greene – Baseball

Tyas Rush – Baseball

Brody Baumann – Baseball

Tanner Rogers – Men’s Basketball

Tanner Diaz – Men’s Basketball

Josh Linehan – Men’s Basketball

Xavier Oduor – Men’s Basketball

Garrett Simmerman – Men’s Basketball

Taylor Rush – Women’s Basketball

Jordan Wersinger – Women’s Basketball

Katie Mayes – Women’s Basketball

Annie Noah – Women’s Basketball

Isabel Rohlfing – Women’s Basketball

Kayley Frank – Women’s Basketball

Brooklyne Burtless – Cheer

Aria Seneczko – Cheer

Jonathan Gatz – Cheer

Michael Turner – Cheer

Jacquelyn O’Harver – Women’s Cross Country

Janelle Staal – Women’s Cross Country

Brooklyne Sederwall – Women’s Cross Country

Rebecca Loya – Women’s Cross Country

Cole Chafin – Men’s Cross Country

Gracen Emerson – Women’s Track & Field

Naomi Foskett – Women’s Track & Field

Mahkynlee Saylors – Women’s Track & Field

Madison Inman Track – Women’s Track & Field

Madelynne Walker – Women’s Track & Field

Praise Phillips – Women’s Track & Field

Micah Bemenderfer – Men’s Track & Field

Drew Rose – Men’s Track & Field

Caleb Shaughnessy – Men’s Track & Field

Briar Kellem – Men’s Track & Field

Devyn Beltran – Men’s Track & Field

Morgan Wood – Volleyball

Emma McIntire – Volleyball

Grace Hancock – Volleyball

Bri Linehan – Volleyball

Madelyn Sestak – Volleyball

Christa Duffel – Volleyball

Morgan Austin – Volleyball

Leatha Keller – Volleyball