The College of the Ozarks Athletic Department has announced its Spring 2022-23 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
In order to achieve honor roll status, students must be a varsity participant in a Bobcat or Lady Bobcat sport and achieve a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Athletes achieving a grade point average of 3.00-3.49 are White Scholars, while attaining a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 reaches distinction as a Maroon Scholar. A total of 84 total athletes achieved honor roll status for the spring semester of 2022-2023: 47 Maroon Scholars and 37 White Scholars.
The following students achieved Athletic Director Honor Roll status:
White Scholars with 3.00-3.49
Riley Loyd – Baseball
Titus Atkins – Baseball
Kole Jenks – Baseball
Tyler Buchanan – Baseball
Zane Kelley – Baseball
Rhett Hill – Baseball
Landon Jines – Baseball
Keegan Stone – Baseball
Isaiah Mitchell – Men’s Basketball
Seth Soden – Men’s Basketball
Andrew Mitchell – Men’s Basketball
Cainen Mar – Men’s Basketball
Avery Arnold – Women’s Basketball
Susanna Moran – Women’s Basketball
Sierra Smith – Cheer
Lillian Fincher – Cheer
Kailea Transeau – Cheer
Claire Deaton – Cheer
Kamryn Bradshaw – Cheer
Isabella Fernandez – Cheer
Lauren Cowden – Women’s Cross Country
Emily Staal – Women’s Cross Country
Abigayle Money – Women’s Cross Country
Eric Burns – Men’s Cross Country
Logan Fraker – Men’s Cross Country
Alex Frizzell –Men’s Cross Country
Cody Damlo – Men’s Track & Field
Billy Ernst – Men’s Track & Field
Maddux Nosari – Men’s Track & Field
Janvier Irakoze – Men’s Track & Field
Caden Robertson – Men’s Track & Field
Tanner Bailey – Men’s Track & Field
Mica Chadwell – Volleyball
Allie Wallace – Volleyball
Brooklyn Crawford – Volleyball
Jocee Pettyjohn – Volleyball
Bailey Chamberlain – Volleyball
Maroon Scholars with 3.50-4.00
Trey Riley – Baseball
Blake Hultgren – Baseball
Chuck Hill – Baseball
Caden Kauffman – Baseball
Colin Pyatt – Baseball
Spencer Greene – Baseball
Tyas Rush – Baseball
Brody Baumann – Baseball
Tanner Rogers – Men’s Basketball
Tanner Diaz – Men’s Basketball
Josh Linehan – Men’s Basketball
Xavier Oduor – Men’s Basketball
Garrett Simmerman – Men’s Basketball
Taylor Rush – Women’s Basketball
Jordan Wersinger – Women’s Basketball
Katie Mayes – Women’s Basketball
Annie Noah – Women’s Basketball
Isabel Rohlfing – Women’s Basketball
Kayley Frank – Women’s Basketball
Brooklyne Burtless – Cheer
Aria Seneczko – Cheer
Jonathan Gatz – Cheer
Michael Turner – Cheer
Jacquelyn O’Harver – Women’s Cross Country
Janelle Staal – Women’s Cross Country
Brooklyne Sederwall – Women’s Cross Country
Rebecca Loya – Women’s Cross Country
Cole Chafin – Men’s Cross Country
Gracen Emerson – Women’s Track & Field
Naomi Foskett – Women’s Track & Field
Mahkynlee Saylors – Women’s Track & Field
Madison Inman Track – Women’s Track & Field
Madelynne Walker – Women’s Track & Field
Praise Phillips – Women’s Track & Field
Micah Bemenderfer – Men’s Track & Field
Drew Rose – Men’s Track & Field
Caleb Shaughnessy – Men’s Track & Field
Briar Kellem – Men’s Track & Field
Devyn Beltran – Men’s Track & Field
Morgan Wood – Volleyball
Emma McIntire – Volleyball
Grace Hancock – Volleyball
Bri Linehan – Volleyball
Madelyn Sestak – Volleyball
Christa Duffel – Volleyball
Morgan Austin – Volleyball
Leatha Keller – Volleyball
