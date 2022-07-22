Branson Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free swim day at the Branson AquaPlex on July 27.
The free swim day is being presented in partnership with State Park Marina.
The parks department is asking anyone who is interested in attending to bring a non-perishable food item, in lieu of paying the normal admission fee. The food items will be donated to Christian Action Ministries.
The event is first come, first served, until the pool has reached capacity.
The free swim takes place from noon until 6 p.m.
For more information
visit BransonParksandRecreation.com and visit the Special Events section.
