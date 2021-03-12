Saturday, March 13

11 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University at Lincoln Christian Invitational

1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College at Lincoln Christian Invitational

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. William Woods University

Sunday, March 14

College of the Ozarks golf at C of O Invitational at Ozarks National

Monday, March 15

College of the Ozarks golf at C of O Invitational at Ozarks National

Tuesday, March 16

College of the Ozarks golf at C of O Invitational at Ozarks National

Wednesday, March 17

2 p.m./4 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Friday, March 19

Branson girls soccer vs. Monett in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Ecclesia College

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Reeds Spring

Saturday, March 20

Branson baseball vs. Hillcrest in the Lael Leadoff Classic

Branson girls soccer vs. Aurora in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament

Branson girls soccer at Cassville in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament

College of the Ozarks track and field at Harding University

Forsyth softball at Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament

Reeds Spring baseball vs. Crane

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Ecclesia College

2 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Parkview at Joplin High School

4 p.m. Hollister baseball at Joplin

4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Holden