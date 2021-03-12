Saturday, March 13
11 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University at Lincoln Christian Invitational
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College at Lincoln Christian Invitational
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. William Woods University
Sunday, March 14
College of the Ozarks golf at C of O Invitational at Ozarks National
Monday, March 15
College of the Ozarks golf at C of O Invitational at Ozarks National
Tuesday, March 16
College of the Ozarks golf at C of O Invitational at Ozarks National
Wednesday, March 17
2 p.m./4 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Friday, March 19
Branson girls soccer vs. Monett in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Ecclesia College
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Reeds Spring
Saturday, March 20
Branson baseball vs. Hillcrest in the Lael Leadoff Classic
Branson girls soccer vs. Aurora in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament
Branson girls soccer at Cassville in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament
College of the Ozarks track and field at Harding University
Forsyth softball at Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament
Reeds Spring baseball vs. Crane
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Ecclesia College
2 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Parkview at Joplin High School
4 p.m. Hollister baseball at Joplin
4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Holden
