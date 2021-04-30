Five Branson athletes celebrated in front of their peers as they signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon at Branson High School.
Grant Bowling signed to run cross-country and track at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri.
Payton McCormick signed to continue his hurdle career at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
Maya Costello and Lexi Zabel both signed to play soccer. Costello is going to Oxford College of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Zabel will play at Graceland in Lamoni, Iowa.
Zach Kearney-Doyle signed to play baseball at North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas.
Morgan LeBlanc signed to play volleyball at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri.
LeBlanc also competes with the track Pirates in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.