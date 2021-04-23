Saturday, April 24

College of the Ozarks track and field at Pittsburg State University

Hollister softball at Shelby Estep Memorial Tournament at Marionville High School

 

Monday, April 26

10 a.m. Branson track and field at SBU Relays at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri

4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Crane

4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Glendale

4:30 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Springfield Catholic

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. Willow Springs

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Fordland

Hollister track and field at Monett

 

Tuesday, April 27

9 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring boys golf at Big 8 Conference Tournament in Carthage, Missouri

10 a.m. Blue Eye track and field at SBU Relays at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri

4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Aurora

4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Nixa

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Carthage

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Strafford

4:30 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Seymour

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Mt. Vernon

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Aurora

4:30 p.m. Reeds spring boys tennis vs. Logan-Rogersville

5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Nixa

Hollister softball at Mt. Vernon

 

Wednesday, April 28

4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Marionville

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Springfield Catholic

5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Ash Grove

 

Thursday, April 29

3:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys golf at Clever Quad at Hidden Valley Golf Links

4 p.m. Branson track and field at Republic

4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Clever

4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. Mt. Vernon

4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Neosho

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Carl Junction

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at McDonald County

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Logan-Rogersville

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Exeter

5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Neosho

5 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Spokane

Blue Eye track and field at Fair Grove

Hollister track and field at Mt. Vernon

 

Friday, April 30

4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Exeter

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Stockton

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Southwest (Washburn)

5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Mansfield

Forsyth boys tennis at Republic Tournament

Hollister baseball at Strafford

 

Saturday, May 1

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Ecclesia College

Hollister softball at Big 8 Conference Tournament

Reeds Spring baseball at New Covenant Academy Tournament

