Saturday, April 24
College of the Ozarks track and field at Pittsburg State University
Hollister softball at Shelby Estep Memorial Tournament at Marionville High School
Monday, April 26
10 a.m. Branson track and field at SBU Relays at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Crane
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Glendale
4:30 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Springfield Catholic
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. Willow Springs
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Fordland
Hollister track and field at Monett
Tuesday, April 27
9 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring boys golf at Big 8 Conference Tournament in Carthage, Missouri
10 a.m. Blue Eye track and field at SBU Relays at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri
4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Aurora
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Nixa
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Carthage
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Strafford
4:30 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Seymour
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Mt. Vernon
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Aurora
4:30 p.m. Reeds spring boys tennis vs. Logan-Rogersville
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Nixa
Hollister softball at Mt. Vernon
Wednesday, April 28
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Marionville
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Springfield Catholic
5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Ash Grove
Thursday, April 29
3:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys golf at Clever Quad at Hidden Valley Golf Links
4 p.m. Branson track and field at Republic
4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Clever
4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. Mt. Vernon
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Neosho
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Carl Junction
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at McDonald County
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Logan-Rogersville
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Exeter
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Neosho
5 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Spokane
Blue Eye track and field at Fair Grove
Hollister track and field at Mt. Vernon
Friday, April 30
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Exeter
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Stockton
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Southwest (Washburn)
5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Mansfield
Forsyth boys tennis at Republic Tournament
Hollister baseball at Strafford
Saturday, May 1
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Ecclesia College
Hollister softball at Big 8 Conference Tournament
Reeds Spring baseball at New Covenant Academy Tournament
