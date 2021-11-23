The Hollister Tigers beat the Eagles (88 to 29) in their opening game of the 2021-22 season.

The Hollister High School Tigers took to the court at home to begin their season against the Bradleyville Eagles Friday, Nov. 19.

Coach Pete Leonard said he was very happy with the outcome.

“The boys played well,” Leonard said.

The Tigers dominated the court with impressive showings from several players. Senior Josh Barlow led the team with 31 points for the Tigers. Also showing their strengths on the floor:

- Garrett Snyder, who scored 21 points.

- Dylan Greenwood, who scored 16 points.

- Malachi Henry, who scored 10 points.

- Noah Richardson, who scored 4 points.

Rounding out the team were Ethan Wright, Ryland Franks and Logan Schwyhart who scored 2 points each.

Leonard said the Tigers have good momentum after their opener and a team that is hungry to compete.

“I think the boys are all on the same page,” Leonard said. “The fight everyday at practice for a spot. I have 10 guys and whoever earns their spot each week. So everyday is a battle for a spot at practice.”

The Tigers will be in action again at the 61st Annual Forsyth Tournament, which will take place on Nov. 29 through Dec. 4.