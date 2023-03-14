The Springfield Cardinals are calling up the lefty.

Scott Bailes, former major league pitcher, announced he will be stepping down as the general manager of Ballparks of America to take a position in the front office of the Springfield Cardinals. Bailes will be the team’s new Baseball and Community Ambassador.

“It’s been an incredible journey and honor working with this team over the past few years,” said Bailes. “I am proud to have been part of a tremendous group of people who helped elevate Ballparks of America to new heights.”

Bailes joined Ballparks during an ownership transition in 2020. He worked with the facility staff to make sure the Ballparks of America experience was unique and special for visiting players and their families.

“Ballparks of America’s ownership group appreciates everything Scott has accomplished here,” Owner Paul Satterwhite said in a statement. “To build an experience in Branson that is an asset to the national baseball community is no easy feat. He has worked incredibly hard to shape a leadership team ready to take the reins, taking Ballparks of America to the next level. His legacy will be both the experiences he helped create for over 15,000 players and their families over the past three years and the lifetime memories that will be created for years to come. We are confident that he will continue to do great things as an ambassador for the Cardinals.”

Facility management firm Sports Facilities Companies also praised Bailes for his work.

“Scott has been a fabulous leader and tremendous asset to Ballparks of America,” SFC Account Executive Lori Moore said. “The park saw unprecedented success during his tenure because of Scott’s clear love for the game. It truly showed in everything he did, and we wish him the best of luck in this new chapter.”

The move is not Bailes first time with the Springfield Cardinals. He was Director of Development for the team for eight seasons and has continued to be the color commentator on the team’s television broadcasts.

A search for a new general manager is beginning and an interim general manager will be announced soon.