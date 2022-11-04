REEDS SPRING WOLF PRIDE BAND

The Wolf Pride Band received the highest honors in the Missouri State Marching Association State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Reeds Spring High School Director of Bands Josh Garoutte told Branson Tri-Lakes News he is extremely proud of the placing the band had at the inaugural championship.

“Overall, we found being a part of the first MSMA State Championships to be a positive learning and performance experience for our kids and program,” Garoutte said. “We were able to earn 2nd place in Class 4A parade, 1st place in Class 4A Field Show, and three caption awards for Best Music, Best Visual, and Best Color Guard. As one can imagine, testing our skills versus other schools can be a stressful experience, but to be able to come home with a State Championship is a fantastic achievement for these kids!”

Garoutte said this year’s students are extremely talented and he his happy their hard work paid off.

“To say that I’m extremely proud of our kids and their achievement might be my understatement of the year,” Garoutte said. “Being able to watch the kids realize they had earned the title of state champions is a scene I’ll remember for a long time. I couldn’t be happier for our students, and I hope they are able to treasure these rare memories for the rest of their lives.”

Garoutte said the plan is to build on this momentum and continue the successful program for the students.

“Our goals with the Wolf Pride Band will continue to be the same they always are: to continually learn and improve, to be the best people we can be, and to contribute to our communities through our gift of music,” Garoutte said. “Our school district has a focus on academic and personal excellence, and all of us in the band program do our best to embody that concept. Moving forward, we will continue to learn every day, put on public performances, and make sure we represent our school and community as positively as we can.”

The support the students and program receive from the community are appreciated by him and the students.

“I’d like to give a huge shout out to our band parents, band boosters, Reeds Spring School Administration, Board of Education, local business sponsors, and communities for supporting the Wolf Pride Band program,” Garoutte said. “Without the support of those around us, we wouldn’t be able to offer such great educational performance opportunities for our kids…Thank you all.”

For more information visit www.wolfprideband.com.

PRIDE OF BRANSON BAND

The Pride of Branson Band came within a trombone slide of a state title at the first-ever Missouri State Marching Association Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The band finished second in the state, only 8/10ths of a point behind Class 5A state champion Rolla. The band also picked up the awards for outstanding music, and outstanding percussion.

HOLLISTER TIGER BAND

The Hollister Tiger band recently wrapped up its fall marching season by taking first place in the class 3A field competition, held in Mokane, MO on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The band placed first with a score of 80.425 and was named class 3A State Champions in the first ever Missouri State Band Association Marching Band Festival at South Calloway High School. They also swept the caption awards for outstanding music, outstanding visual, outstanding colorguard, and outstanding percussion.

Hollister Tigers Band Director Nathan Spurling said he was proud of the accomplishments of the band during the fall marching band season.

“We not only survived, we thrived!,” Spurling said. “Wrapping up our competitive season by sweeping all captions- outstanding music, visual, colorguard and percussion, and taking first in class 3A at the first ever Missouri State Marching Band Championships yesterday. The staff is so proud of the Tiger Band and the accomplishments of their hard work and dedication.”

With the fall marching band season coming to an end, the band will move into parade season and begin preparations for a Christmas Band Concert on Dec. 15 and the Adoration Parade in Branson on Sunday, Dec. 4.