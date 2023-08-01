Branson Public Schools will be much more silent than usual during the summer over the next nine days thanks to a mandate from the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
The school began a nine-day mandated “summer dead period” on July 31, a time when no coaches or leaders of organizations which fall under MSHSAA jurisdiction are allowed to be in contact.
According to MSHSAA, all dead periods must be nine consecutive days starting on a Saturday and run through the following Sunday. All schools in the state who are part of MSHSAA schedule their summer dead period independently; but they can start no earlier than the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend or the school’s last day of classes, whichever is later.
During the dead period, no contact can take place between coaches or directors of MSHSAA sponsored activities and the students enrolled at the member school who will be enrolled at the school during the upcoming school year. In addition to the contact restriction, students cannot use school facilities for any kind of activities: no open gyms, competitions, or practices.
The lone exception is if a school is holding a credit-bearing summer school class taught by a certified teacher in their curriculum area, but it cannot be a sport-related class.
Students are not prohibited from being a part of sports related activities during the dead week as long as the event does not include the school coach or any school facility.
However, causal contact between students and coaches are allowed, even in an activity which is related to their MSHSAA related activity. For example, if a private entity funded a trip to Europe for high school musicians to visit famous theaters and see performances (but the band does not perform), and the school’s band director was part of that trip, it’s considered a “social event” and contact is allowed to take place.
Branson Pirates sports will come back with a blast on the first day after the dead period, with Cross Country, Football, and Soccer scheduled to have 7 a.m. practices on Monday, Aug. 7. The dance team will host a clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and band camp will also begin on Aug. 8.
