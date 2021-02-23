School of the Ozarks had a different winter than the rest of the schools in the area.
The Patriots didn’t start their season until the beginning of February. In the span of 18 days, the girls team played seven games. Nine were on the schedule, but two were canceled due to weather and road conditions.
The girls struggled against teams that had almost all played 20 or more games. They lost six regular season games before falling to No. 3 seed Niangua 55-33 in the first round of the Class 1 District 4 Tournament.
The boys team, however, moved on to the second round of the tournament. The Patriots, as the No. 4 seed, defeated Exeter 79-50 on Saturday. They moved on to face No. 1 Chadwick on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Chadwick entered the game 21-3 while the Patriots were 3-4.
The result of that game was not available at the time of publication.
