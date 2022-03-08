On Friday, March 4, Reeds Spring seniors Jonathan Foster and Brandt Miller signed to play baseball on the collegiate level.
Foster signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the Pioneers at North Arkansas College.
Miller signed to play baseball for Evangel University Valor next year.
