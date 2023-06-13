The Branson Pirates baseball team will take the field next year under the watchful eye of a newly recognized Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach.

Pirates Skipper Kirk Harryman was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony inside Springfield’s Ozark Empire Fairground on Wednesday, June 7 for part of his time coaching in Joplin.

“I think it’s a great honor obviously to be named to the Hall of Fame,” Harryman told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I think it’s a testament to the teams we had and the coaching staff I was able to work with during that time in Joplin. When you look back on it 20 years later, you realize what those guys accomplished in that four-year span was pretty impressive.”

Harryman was inducted as part of the 2000-2003 Joplin baseball program. During that four year span, Harryman’s teams reached the Class 4 state Final Four three times, including winning the state championship in 2001 over Francis Howell 2-0 when pitcher Josh Tupper threw a no-hitter for the Eagles.

Harryman’s 2003 club finished as state runner-up, and his 2000 team placed fourth in the state tournament.

Harryman recently finished his second year at the helm of Branson’s baseball program, finishing the year with a 14-19 record, including a 14-inning win over West Plains in the opening round of the district tournament.

He said some of his players have talked to him about the honor, but he hopes the lesson they take away is one which helps them today.

“More than anything else, I would like for them to understand hard work pays off for them,” he said.

Harryman is also optimistic about the future of Branson baseball.

“I feel like we’re building something special here in Branson,” he said. “We lost nine one-run games and played one of the toughest schedules in the state. I was happy with the progress we made and I’m excited for next year. Also with the work we’re doing at the younger levels, we’re excited about the foundation we’re building.”

Keep up with Branson baseball at bransonpirates.net/sports/bsb.