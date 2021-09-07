The Branson and Blue Eye cross-country teams traveled to Bolivar for the Southwest Cross-Country Coaches Association meet on Saturday. The SWCCCA Richard Clark Invitational 2021 was held at Bolivar City Municipal Golf Course.

Branson ran as a Class 5 school. Blue Eye ran as a Class 1 school.

The Blue Eye boys and girls teams placed first.

Senior Riley Arnold placed fourth overall on the girls side, running the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 24.24 seconds. It was good enough for a first-place win in Class 1. Seniors Braylynn Siercks, Michelle Palumbo-Lins and Alexis Litel ran as well as freshman Olivia Cardenzana ran as well.

On the boys team, senior Ryan Cardenzana led the way for the Bulldogs, placing 30th with a time of 17:23.07. Juniors Jadon Weaver, Houston Parker, Alex Labrier and Trenton Newman ran alongside seniors Braeden Boyd and Roman Ray. Weaver placed 49th.

Three Branson boys placed in the top 50. Sophomore Tristen Bough ran the course in 16:36.57 — good enough for a 12th place overall finish. Junior Justin Fleetwood placed 28th, and senior Daylon Studyvin placed 42nd.

Seniors Ezeckual Freed, Joseph Loth, junior Hunter Frazier, sophomores Cole Snavely, Justin Akers, Dylan Davis, and freshmen Matthew Cox and Gabriel Storment also ran in the meet for Branson.

Branson’s five-girl team had one top 20 finisher in sophomore Lilli Sever. She finished with a time of 21:10.38. Senior Brianna Peek, sophomore Piper Fogelquist, and freshmen Aubree Williams and Adrienne Roberts also completed the race.

Branson’s next meet is this Saturday, Sept. 11, in the 16th Annual Forest Park XC Invitational.

Blue Eye takes the week off before running in the Monett Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Hollister runs six at Aurora meet

Last Thursday, the Hollister Tigers ran six athletes at the Hot Dawg Cross Country Invitational 2021.

Sophomore Katherine Schaefer placed ninth overall with a time of 24 minutes, 12.31 seconds. Senior Alexis Fisher placed 11th.

On the boys side, sophomores Jacob Fletcher and Dakota Parker placed 45th and 46th, respectively. Freshman Lucas Nelson and Jack Jackson finished 49th and 51st.

Hollister will run at Willow Springs on Thursday, Sept. 9, before hosting its own invitational on Sept. 16.