Of the six state records in fishing set so far this year, four have been in or around the Branson area.
All four were set in March or April of this year. The other two records — the latest set on June 1 — were set northeast of Branson close to St. Louis.
Two fishermen caught their record-breaking fish in Table Rock Lake. Anthony Schnur Jr. of Pevely, Missouri, and Alex Phillips of Ash Grove, Missouri, set new records in April.
Schnur caught a 32-pound, 10-ounce, longnose gar using the pole and line method on April 7. The average longnose gar weighs approximately 28 pounds. Phillips caught a redear sunfish, using a bow as an alternative method. The sunfish was 2 pounds, 1 ounce, whereas most redear sunfish average 3.2 ounces.
In early March, Sharon Christopher caught a yellow perch that weighed 2 pounds, 7 ounces, at Bull Shoals Lake.
Harvey Smith, of Sparta, Missouri, secured the only non-lake record this spring. In Roark Creek, which runs through Stockstill Park in Branson, he snagged — literally — a 6-pound, 2-ounce white sucker.
For more information on state fishing records or to submit your own record-breaking catch, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
