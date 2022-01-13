The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs took home the championship title at the Sparta Lady Trojan Classic tournament for the fifth year.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Blue Eye defeated the Lady Trojans in the championship game 53-38.

The first half was a showcase of skill, which led to a back-and-forth. The Lady Bulldogs jumped on top 10-2, only to have Sparta answer with a 17-2 run to take a 19-12 lead. The Blue Eye girls rallied and took control of the ball and the board. At the end of the first half, the Lady Bulldogs were up 23-20. They went on to expand their lead to 41-23.

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs started the game 1-of-9 from 3-point land, but turned things around by making 7-of-9, 3-point attempts during one stretch. Senior Avery Arnold, who is coming off an injury of a grade-two sprained ankle, which she suffered during Blue Eye’s first offensive possession at the Pink and White Lady Classic, made a trio of 3-pointers and had a game-high of 16 points. Riley Arnold netted four 3-pointers and had 14 points total.

Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs:

- Gracyn Fairchild with 5 points

- Kyla Warren with 12 points

- Makayla Johnson with 4 points

- Sam George with 2 points

The All-Tournament Team included Blue Eye’s Avery Arnold, Kyla Warren, and Riley Arnold. Sparta’s Megan Brown, Hartville’s McKinley Sanders and Molly Brown, Chadwick’s Kerrigan Guerin, Greenwood’s Hannah Gibbons and Camryn Parker and Norwood’s Cassie Chadwell were also named to the team.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldog’s season record stands at 11-4.