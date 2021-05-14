The Branson Pirates tennis team defeated Willard for the second time this season, this time to secure the Class 5 District 6 title.
The Pirates went down in doubles, losing the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Juniors Jake Decker and Garrett Beckham won No. 3 doubles 8-6 for their first point.
Branson went 4-2 in the singles matches to win the match 5-4. Freshman Nathan Bartram, Beckham, senior Caleb Buxton and Decker won their singles matches.
Senior Gavin Brown lost to his Willard opponent by the same score he lost to him in the Individual District Tournament, 6-4, 6-2. Brown and his opponent both qualified for the Class 2 Individual State Championships that begin on Thursday, May 20, and run through that Saturday. Brackets were not available at the time of publication.
Junior Hayes Stark and Buxton also qualified for the individual championships after winning 6-4, 6-1 over their Willard opponents in the individual tournament. The two ended up losing their team tournament match 8-6 against a different team combination.
The Pirates team will face Smith-Cotton thanks to the district title over Willard last Wednesday. A time has not been finalized, but the Pirates will head up to Sedalia on May 17 for the quarterfinal match. The Pirates will play at Liberty Park Courts, 1600 W. Third St.
