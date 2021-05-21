Next Week’s Sports Schedule

Saturday, May 22

9:30 a.m. Branson at the Class 5 Sectional 3 Meet at Carthage High School

9:30 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring at the Class 3 Sectional 3 Meet at Camdenton High School

Tuesday, May 25

6 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Linn in the Class 3 Sectionals

Thursday, May 27

10 a.m. Branson track and field in the Class 5 State Meet at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School

Friday, May 28

12 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs.Thomas Jefferson Independent at the Class 2 State Tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex

Saturday, May 29

10 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring track and field in the Class 3 State Meet at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School

12 p.m. Branson boys tennis at the Class 2 State Tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex