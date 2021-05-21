Five area golfers competed at their respective state tournaments on Monday and Tuesday.
Forsyth senior Hunter Creson finished the highest of all five, placing 16th in Class 2. He finished in a three-way tie with a 175 total score. He shot 90 the first day and 85 the second day. Fellow Forsyth competitor sophomore Cooper Voliva finished in a tie for 50th, shooting a 194.
Reeds Spring junior Ty Cooper also finished well.
Cooper ended in a six-way tie for 18th after shooting 166 in Class 3.
Hollister sophomore Garrett Snyder shot 172 across the two-day span of the Class 3 tournament. It was good enough for a three-way tie at 36th.
In the largest class of the area, Branson senior Nathan Woodmansee finished tied for 62nd in Class 4 with a 174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.