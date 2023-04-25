Last week, April 17 through April 22 area teams hit the field in baseball and softball action.

BLUE EYE

The Blue Eye Bulldogs hosted the Forsyth Panthers on Monday, April 17, losing 1-11. On Tuesday, April 18, they traveled to Purdy and lost to the Eagles 1-12. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Sparta on Monday, April 17 to face the Lady Trojans, losing 1-18. On Friday, April 21 they hosted Southwest (Washburn), losing 6-17.

BRADLEYVILLE

The Bradleyville Eagles and Lady Eagles had a tough week of games. The Lady Eagles lost to the Galena Lady Bears in their Monday, April 17, game 1-21 and fell to the Hurley Lady Tigers 3-15 on Tuesday, April 18.

The Bradleyville Eagles baseball team hosted the Crane Pirates on Friday, April 22. The Eagles fell to Crane 6-21.

BRANSON

Branson Pirates baseball saw mixed results last week on the diamond. On Monday, April 17, the Pirates hosted the Hillcrest Hornets. The Pirates secured the win in a shutout, 7-0.

On Wednesday, April 19, The Pirates hosted the Carl Junction Bulldogs. The Pirates edged their way to a win 3-2 over the Bulldogs.

Saturday, April 22, the Pirates took to the road and traveled to McClain Park Mountain Home for a double hitter as they faced off against the Mountain Home Bombers and the West Plains Zizzers. After the Bombers defeated the Zizzers 8-3, the Pirates played the Zizzers in the middle game of the day. After getting an early 2-0 lead, the Pirates lost the lead in the fourth when the Zizzers scored two to tie with the Pirates. Branson answered back with one run in the fifth and three in the seventh. The Pirates secured the win 6-2. In the third game of the day, Branson faced the Bombers. The Bombers conquered the Pirates with a win of 13-6.

CRANE

The Lady Pirates softball team had a rough start to the week with a couple close games. On Monday, April, 17, the Lady Pirates faced the Plato Eagles on the road. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates 14-18.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Crane girls hosted the Lady Tigers of Hollister. The Lady Tigers clawed their way to a close victory with a final score of 18-17. The luck of the Lady Pirates was about to change when they hosted the Lady Bears on Wednesday, April 19. The Lady Pirates took down the Galena team with a 14-4 win.

The Crane baseball team fell to the Sparta Trojans 7-18, at home on Monday, April 17. The Crane Pirates saw better results from their two away games.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Pirates faced the Dadeville Bearcats and brought home the win 9-7. On Friday, the Pirates hit the road for two games. They traveled to Hurley where they fell to the Tigers 0-7 but defeated the Bradleyville Eagles 21-6.

FORSYTH

The Lady Panthers softball team hosted the Mansfield Lions on Tuesday, April 18. The Lady Panthers kept the Lions at bay with a final score of 12-5.

On Wednesday, April 19, a key game between the Sparta Lady Trojans and the Lady Panthers took place in Forsyth. The game saw two errors swing the tide in favor of the girls from Sparta. The Lady Trojans brought home two runs in the second and third innings. The Lady Panthers tried to stay close but in the fourth made two errors allowing their opponents to score three runs. Despite Forsyth outhitting Sparta 4-3, the Sparta Lady Trojans took home the win 5-0.

In baseball, the Forsyth Panthers traveled to Blue Eye to face the Bulldogs on Monday, April 17. The Panthers beat the Bulldogs 11-1. The Forsyth baseball team fared well in their second road game last week when they traveled to Skyline to face the Tigers. The Panthers grabbed a 7-1 win, for their fifth win in a row.

GALENA

In softball matches the Galena Lady Bears felt the triumph of winning as well as the disappointment of defeat.

On Monday, April 17, the Lady Bears took to the road to face the Bradleyville Lady Eagles. The Galena girls crushed the Eagles 21-1. The next day, Tuesday, April 18, the Lady Bears hosted the Purdy Lady Eagles but these Eagles came to fight and took home the win with a final score of 2-0. On Wednesday, the Lady Bears hit the road again to take on the Crane Lady Pirates. The Galena girls fell to Crane 4-14.

In baseball action the Galena Bears took to the field for games early last week.

On Monday, April 17, the Bears traveled to face the Marionville Comets, winning 12-8. On Tuesday, April 18, the Bears hosted the Greenwood Blue Jays. The Bears defeated the team from Greenwood, 14-12. Their winning streak was to end on Wednesday, April 19, when the Bears hit the road against the Purdy Eagles. The Eagles beat the Galena team in a shutout 10-0.

HOLLISTER

The Hollister Tigers traveled to Logan Rogersville to face the Wildcats on Tuesday, April 18 and lost 1-11. On Wednesday, April 19, they hosted Springfield Catholic, losing 0-10. The Lady Tigers traveled to Crane on Tuesday, April 18 and narrowly defeated the Lady Pirates in an offensive battle, 18-17. On Thursday, April 20, they traveled to East Newton to face the Lady Patriots, losing 2-17.

REEDS SPRING

The Wolves hosted two games on the diamond last week.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Reeds Spring baseball team hosted the Seymour Tigers. The Reeds Spring boys beat the Tigers 7-6. Then on Thursday, April 20, the Marshfield Blue Jays traveled to Reeds Spring to face the Wolves. The Blue Jays took home the win 11-4.

This weekend these teams will see more action:

Friday:

Blue Eye baseball vs. Southwest

Blue Eye softball vs. Exeter

Crane baseball vs. Marionville

Crane softball vs. Spokane

Forsyth baseball vs. Monett

Hollister baseball vs. Strafford

Hollister softball vs. Galena

Saturday

Reeds Spring baseball vs. Strafford