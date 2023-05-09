The School of the Ozarks Patriots boys and girls track teams competed in the Class 2 District 5 track meet at Mountain Grove on Saturday, May 6.

School of the Ozarks boys and girls both won the District Championship.

The following S of O boys finished top 4 and will advance to next Saturday’s Sectional meet.

200 m - Sam Mutrux- 2nd

400 m - Sam Mutrux- 1st

800 m - Shad Thompson- 4th

3200 m - Ethan Howard- 4th

110 m Hurdles - Josiah Martin- 1st

300 m Hurdles - Scott Carswell- 1st

4 X 100 Relay - 4th; Caleb Widner, Timba Saffle, Josiah Martin, Tate Putman

4 X 400 Relay - 2nd; Scott Carswell, Shad Thompson, Isaac Todd, Sam Mutrux

4 X 800 Relay - 3rd; Ethan Howard, Isaac Todd, Shad Thompson, Samu Mutrux

High Jump - Caleb Widner- 3rd

Triple Jump - Scott Carswell- 1st, Timba Saffle- 3rd

Pole Vault - John Carswell- 1st

Javelin - Shad Thompson- 1st

The following girls finished top 4 and advanced to the Sectional meet.

100 m - Rae Blackwell- 2nd

400 m - Sophie Smith- 2nd

400 m - Mylee Hampsch- 3rd

800 m - Holland Houston- 4th

4 X 100 Relay - 2nd; Faith Martin, Rae Blackwell, Kinley Sharp, Maddie Lundeen

4 X 200 Relay - 1st; Rae Blackwell, Mylee Hampsch, Maddie Lundeen, Sophie Smith

4 X 400 Relay - 1st; Faith Martin, Rae Blackwell, Mylee Hampsch, Sophie Smith

4 X 800 Relay - 4th; Holland Houston, Lily Todd, Sophia Osborne, Ella Howard

Long Jump - Ella Howard- 4th

Triple Jump - Faith Martin- 2nd

Pole Vault - Sophia Osborne- 1st

Javelin - Kinley Sharp- 1st

Javelin - Karis Rapinchuk- 4th

School of the Ozarks will be hosting the Sectional meet next Saturday, May 13, at the Bob Osborn Track on campus at College of the Ozarks.