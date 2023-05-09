S of O Boys Track

School of the Ozarks took 1st place in District Championships on Saturday, May 6.

 Courtesy of School of the Ozarks

The School of the Ozarks Patriots boys and girls track teams competed in the Class 2 District 5 track meet at Mountain Grove on Saturday, May 6.

School of the Ozarks boys and girls both won the District Championship.

The following S of O boys finished top 4 and will advance to next Saturday’s Sectional meet. 

200 m - Sam Mutrux- 2nd

400 m - Sam Mutrux- 1st

800 m - Shad Thompson- 4th

3200 m - Ethan Howard- 4th

110 m Hurdles - Josiah Martin- 1st

300 m Hurdles - Scott Carswell- 1st

4 X 100 Relay - 4th; Caleb Widner, Timba Saffle, Josiah Martin, Tate Putman

4 X 400 Relay - 2nd; Scott Carswell, Shad Thompson, Isaac Todd, Sam Mutrux

4 X 800 Relay - 3rd; Ethan Howard, Isaac Todd, Shad Thompson, Samu Mutrux

High Jump - Caleb Widner- 3rd

Triple Jump - Scott Carswell- 1st, Timba Saffle- 3rd

Pole Vault - John Carswell- 1st

Javelin - Shad Thompson- 1st

S of O Girls Track

School of the Ozarks took 1st place in District Championships on Saturday, May 6.

 

The following girls finished top 4 and advanced to the Sectional meet.

100 m - Rae Blackwell- 2nd

400 m - Sophie Smith- 2nd

400 m - Mylee Hampsch- 3rd

800 m - Holland Houston- 4th

4 X 100 Relay - 2nd; Faith Martin, Rae Blackwell, Kinley Sharp, Maddie Lundeen

4 X 200 Relay - 1st;  Rae Blackwell, Mylee Hampsch, Maddie Lundeen, Sophie Smith

4 X 400 Relay - 1st; Faith Martin, Rae Blackwell, Mylee Hampsch, Sophie Smith

4 X 800 Relay - 4th; Holland Houston, Lily Todd, Sophia Osborne, Ella Howard

Long Jump - Ella Howard- 4th

Triple Jump - Faith Martin- 2nd

Pole Vault - Sophia Osborne- 1st

Javelin - Kinley Sharp- 1st

Javelin - Karis Rapinchuk- 4th

School of the Ozarks will be hosting the Sectional meet next Saturday, May 13,  at the Bob Osborn Track on campus at College of the Ozarks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.