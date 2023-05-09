The School of the Ozarks Patriots boys and girls track teams competed in the Class 2 District 5 track meet at Mountain Grove on Saturday, May 6.
School of the Ozarks boys and girls both won the District Championship.
The following S of O boys finished top 4 and will advance to next Saturday’s Sectional meet.
200 m - Sam Mutrux- 2nd
400 m - Sam Mutrux- 1st
800 m - Shad Thompson- 4th
3200 m - Ethan Howard- 4th
110 m Hurdles - Josiah Martin- 1st
300 m Hurdles - Scott Carswell- 1st
4 X 100 Relay - 4th; Caleb Widner, Timba Saffle, Josiah Martin, Tate Putman
4 X 400 Relay - 2nd; Scott Carswell, Shad Thompson, Isaac Todd, Sam Mutrux
4 X 800 Relay - 3rd; Ethan Howard, Isaac Todd, Shad Thompson, Samu Mutrux
High Jump - Caleb Widner- 3rd
Triple Jump - Scott Carswell- 1st, Timba Saffle- 3rd
Pole Vault - John Carswell- 1st
Javelin - Shad Thompson- 1st
The following girls finished top 4 and advanced to the Sectional meet.
100 m - Rae Blackwell- 2nd
400 m - Sophie Smith- 2nd
400 m - Mylee Hampsch- 3rd
800 m - Holland Houston- 4th
4 X 100 Relay - 2nd; Faith Martin, Rae Blackwell, Kinley Sharp, Maddie Lundeen
4 X 200 Relay - 1st; Rae Blackwell, Mylee Hampsch, Maddie Lundeen, Sophie Smith
4 X 400 Relay - 1st; Faith Martin, Rae Blackwell, Mylee Hampsch, Sophie Smith
4 X 800 Relay - 4th; Holland Houston, Lily Todd, Sophia Osborne, Ella Howard
Long Jump - Ella Howard- 4th
Triple Jump - Faith Martin- 2nd
Pole Vault - Sophia Osborne- 1st
Javelin - Kinley Sharp- 1st
Javelin - Karis Rapinchuk- 4th
School of the Ozarks will be hosting the Sectional meet next Saturday, May 13, at the Bob Osborn Track on campus at College of the Ozarks.
