Student loans won’t be a problem any longer for two Auburn University students who won $1 million in the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.

Logan Parks, 23, and Tucker Smith, 20, caught five live fish for a total of 16.41 pounds on Sunday, Nov. 21, to win the three-day National Championship event. The duo were .23 pounds ahead of the second place team from Ohio. Two anglers from Nixa placed third, .39 pounds behind the winners.

“We are excited to make some dreams come true!” Bass Pro Shops owner Johnny Morris said in a press release. “The competition on Table Rock Lake this weekend was tremendous. Congratulations to our winners and every angler who fished this tournament. Their enthusiasm and love of fishing, nature and conservation has been a driving force in our company’s 50-year history.

“We’re incredibly grateful for these anglers, our Kids Fishin’ Contest winners and the winners of our Missouri Veterans Fishin’ Contest, presented in partnership with the Missouri Division of Tourism. Throughout this grand tournament, we tried our best to honor the sport of fishing throughout the country. We are incredibly grateful for everyone involved in making this tournament a success especially our presenting sponsors and partners in conservation at Toyota.”

The two winners not only picked up the biggest cash prize of any freshwater fishing tournament in history, but they also won new 2022 Toyota Tundras, and 21-foot Nitro Z-21 bass boats.

The pair said in a statement the win was overwhelming.

“We’re speechless. To win a tournament of this caliber is amazing,” Smith said.. “We’d like to thank Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops, Toyota and everyone that helped organize this great tournament. After the first two days of the competition, we didn’t think we’d be the last team standing – it’s incredible.”

“Tucker and I think alike when it comes to catching fish and have good chemistry as teammates,” said Parks. “Throughout the day, we tried not to think about the grand prize. Instead, we focused on being out on the water and having fun. Everything just seemed to work out. Thank you, Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops.”

In addition to the U.S. Open National Championships, Bass Pro Shops and Johnny Morris hosted a special event for young fishermen. Morris was inspired to create the event after seeing a video online of Ke’Mari Cooper, a young angler from Florida, in 2019.

Ke’Mari was one of the youngsters to place in the youth event, and he secured the win with a bass of just over 3 pounds. The tournament was paying $5,000 per pound, meaning Ke’Mari took home a $15,331 check.

Morris said the 1970 All-American Bass Tournament, which took place on Table Rock Lake, inspired him to found Bass Pro Shops. He noted the fishing tournament not only marked the 50th anniversary of his company, but it brought everything full circle.

“Fishing in the first national BASS tournament on Table Rock Lake many years ago rewarded me with friends for life and served as my inspiration to start Bass Pro Shops,” Morris said. “Fishing on the BASS Tournament Circuit also helped us stay informed on the latest emerging trends in fishing, which enabled us to stay closely connected to our customers. Without our loyal customers and industry-leading independent boat dealers, we simply wouldn’t be here today. This tournament is our way of saluting and rewarding our customers with the chance to land the catch of a lifetime. It was exciting and thrilling to celebrate 50 years of heritage, advance important conservation initiatives, and have some big fun with people who love fishing as much as we do.”

All of the tournament’s entry fees were donated to the National Fish Habitat Partnership. Morris presented the group with a $1.58 million check at the conclusion of the tournament.