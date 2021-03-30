The Branson Lady Pirates soccer team moved to 5-0 after defeating Lebanon on Friday.
The Lady Pirates won 4-1, for their fourth game winning by three or more goals.
Out of the first five games, Branson has outscored its opponents 20-3.
Aurora, Cassville and Lebanon all scored one goal, while Monett and Liberty (Mountain View) were shut out, 3-0 and 4-0, respectively.
The Lady Pirates had to reschedule a rematch with Aurora.
The two played on March 20 in the Cassville tournament and were scheduled to play on Thursday, March 25, but that game was canceled due to weather.
Branson will face its first opponent with a winning record — Bolivar — on Thursday, April 1.
From 2016-19, the Liberators won the district championship, recording a 71-15 record through those four seasons.
The Liberators and Lady Pirates have faced off eight times since 2010, their last game on May 4, 2018.
Branson has lost every game, including back-to-back 2-0 losses in 2017 and 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.