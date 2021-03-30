The Branson Lady Pirates soccer team moved to 5-0 after defeating Lebanon on Friday.

The Lady Pirates won 4-1, for their fourth game winning by three or more goals.

Out of the first five games, Branson has outscored its opponents 20-3.

Aurora, Cassville and Lebanon all scored one goal, while Monett and Liberty (Mountain View) were shut out, 3-0 and 4-0, respectively.

The Lady Pirates had to reschedule a rematch with Aurora.

The two played on March 20 in the Cassville tournament and were scheduled to play on Thursday, March 25, but that game was canceled due to weather.

Branson will face its first opponent with a winning record — Bolivar — on Thursday, April 1.

From 2016-19, the Liberators won the district championship, recording a 71-15 record through those four seasons.

The Liberators and Lady Pirates have faced off eight times since 2010, their last game on May 4, 2018.

Branson has lost every game, including back-to-back 2-0 losses in 2017 and 2018.