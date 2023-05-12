School of the Ozarks Lady Patriot Samara Smith recently signed with Mid-America Nazarine University in Olathe, KS.
First Team Mark Twain Conference and First Team All-District, Smith is the first girl in the 11 year history of the program to score 1000 points, and the first to record a triple double.
