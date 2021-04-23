Despite the warm weather and sunny days the Tri-Lakes area has seen recently, a dusting of snow on Tuesday morning caused cancellations across area sports on Tuesday and Wednesday.
While little snow stuck on the ground, freezing temperatures and wet fields forced all local teams to postpone or cancel events.
Branson’s girls soccer, baseball and boys tennis were able to reschedule their events for Wednesday evening, with the Pirates baseball team and Lady Pirates soccer team falling to Republic. The boys tennis team, however, came out victorious over Nixa in an 8-1 win.
Blue Eye was able to move its baseball and softball games. The baseball team played Wednesday, defeating Purdy 4-1. The softball team already had a game schedule for Wednesday, so its game was moved to next Wednesday, April 28.
Reeds Spring attempted to push its baseball game against Marshfield to Wednesday, but the field was still wet and it was postponed to an unknown date at this time.
All area track meets were canceled and it is unlikely they will be made up.
