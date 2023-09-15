FORSYTH LADY PANTHERS
On Friday, Sept. 9, the Forsyth Lady Panthers hosted their Annual Forsyth Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Panthers went undefeated all day to take home the championship title.
The Lady Panthers took to the court to face RUSH Sr. Homeschool team in the first round. The Lady Panthers took the win taking the first two sets: 25 ‑ 16, 25 ‑ 13.
In the second round the Panthers faced the Sparta Lady Trojans. The Lady Panthers once again took the win in the first two sets, 25 ‑ 10, 25 ‑ 18, advancing in the tournament.
The Lady Panthers went 2 - 0 as they beat the Skyline Lady Tigers and the Ava Bears.
In the championship game, the Forsyth Lady Panthers took the court to face off against the Buffalo Lady Bisons. The Forsyth girls continued their dominance as they beat the Lady Bisons in two sets: 25 ‑ 10, 25 ‑ 18.
HOLLISTER LADY TIGERS
The Lady Tigers took part in the School of the Ozarks Patriot Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Tigers brought home five wins and one loss during the tournament. The Hollister team gained 2-0 wins over Greenwood, Pleasant Hope, Hurley, Mansfield and a 2-1 win over host School of the Ozarks. They fell to the Spokane Lady Owls 0-3.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the Lady Tigers hosted the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish. The Irish took the Tigers to the net, beating the Tigers in three straight sets: 25 - 19, 25 - 22, 25 - 13.
REEDS SPRING LADY WOLVES
The Lady Wolves suffered three losses in a row.
The first loss took place as the Wolves hosted the Strafford Indians on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Indians beat the Lady Wolves in the first two sets: 25 - 19, 25 - 18. The Wolves took set three 25 - 23 but the Indians pushed back taking a third set 25 - 20 for the win.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the Lady Wolves traveled to Rogersville to face the Lady Wildcats. The Wildcats shut out the Lady Wolves 3-0: 25 - 16, 25 - 19, 25 - 16.
The Lady Wolves took on Branson on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Lady Pirates won three sets in a row to take the win: 25 - 14, 25 - 16, 25 - 20.
BRADLEYVILLE LADY EAGLES
The Lady Eagles have had mixed results with a couple wins and a loss.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Lady Eagles won three sets to take the win over the Dora Falcons: 25 ‑ 16, 25 ‑ 11, 25 ‑ 18.
Monday, Sept. 11, The Lady Eagles fell to the New Covenant Academy Lady Warriors 0-3.
The Lady Eagles took on the Lady Bulldogs of Blue Eye on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Bulldogs took a lead, winning set one 25 ‑ 27. The Lady Eagles answered back in set two winning it 25 ‑ 22. The Blue Eye girls took control of the board once again winning the third set 25 - 22. The Lady Eagles took back control, winning both sets four and five: 25 ‑ 22 and 15 ‑ 13. The Eagles fought hard at the net to capture the win 3 - 2.
BLUE EYE LADY BULLDOGS
The Lady Bulldogs faced off against the Hurley Lady Tigers on Friday, Sept. 8. The Bulldogs won the first set: 25 ‑ 14. The Blue Eye girl lost the second set 19 ‑ 25. The Lady Bulldogs came back to take a win in the third and fourth sets: 25 ‑ 22 and 25 ‑ 20.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Verona to face the Wildcats. The Blue Eye girls won three sets, 25 ‑ 23, 27 ‑ 25, 25 ‑ 20, to take home a win.
The Lady Bulldogs of Blue Eye faced off against the Lady Eagles of Bradleyville on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Bulldogs took a lead, winning set one 25 ‑ 27. The Lady Eagles won set two 25 ‑ 22. The Blue Eye girls took control of the board once again winning the third set 25 - 22. Bradleyville won the next two sets to win the game 3 - 2.
CRANE LADY PIRATES
The Lady Pirates had two losses this week.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the Crane Lady Pirates traveled to Seneca to face the Lady Indians. The Crane girls took a lead as they won the first set: 25 ‑ 21. However, the Indians answered back taking the win in the next three sets, 25 - 20, 25 - 21, 25 - 19, to win.
The Lady Pirates hosted the Pierce City Eagles on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Eagles took the lead winning the first two sets: 25 - 15, 25 - 20. The Lady Pirates pushed back to take set three: 25 ‑ 13. It wasn’t enough though as the Eagles won the set four, 25 - 18, to win the game.
GALENA LADY BEARS
The Galena girls had a successful week on the court winning both of their early week games.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the Lady Bears hosted the Spokane Lady Owls. The Lady Bears won three sets, 25 ‑ 17, 27 ‑ 25, 25 ‑ 22, capturing the win over the team from Spokane.
The Lady Bears traveled to Sparta on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to face the Sparta Lady Trojans. Again the Lady Bears won three sets, 26 ‑ 24, 25 ‑ 16, 25 ‑ 21, to win the game.
