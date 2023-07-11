Branson Esports is preparing for their second season as a competitive team by preparing to host a summer camp and a preseason to give students a chance to see if Esports is right for them.
The Branson High School Esports lab is now running with 24 gaming stations and had more than 70 participants in their first season. The team competed in a number of fall and spring leagues with games like Overwatch, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros.
The team had major successes during their first year, including the Varsity Rocket League team winning the regional championship and competing in the state championship.
The Branson Pirates Esports Summer Camp begins on Tuesday, July 18, for any student who is entering 7th through 12th grade. The camp will run Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Branson High School room 305 until July 27.
The 2023/2024 Esports Preseason will launch on Aug. 8, for students entering 9th to 12th grades who are interested in becoming a part of the main Esports team. The preseason contests will also be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Room 305.
Students who want more information about the summer camp or the team’s preseason competitions should contact coach Michael Gones at mgones@branson.k12.mo.us.
Throughout the season, the team can be found updating the community on their competitions on Twitter at @BransonEsports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.