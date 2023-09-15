The Blue Eye Bulldogs baseball team faced the Spokane Owls on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the 15th Annual Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament, collecting a 12-2 win.
Beau Brown pitched a complete game through five innings. He struck out five batters, allowed a walk and three hits on the day. As a team, Blue Eye collected 10 hits and eight stolen bases. Brady Isbell collected two hits and two runs batted in. Riley Snowden collected two hits and one run batted in, while Kaden Jones had one hit and three runs batted in on the day.
