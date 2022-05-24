Tiger Stadium in Hollister was the backdrop as athletes ran, threw and jumped their way into the record books and into State competition.

The Hollister Tigers Track and Field team head to the State Track Meet in 13 events after an impressive showing on their home field during sectionals on Saturday, May 21, during the Class 3 Sectional Meet.

Hollister athletes took home four gold medals, four silver medals, three bronze medals and two fourth place spots. During the meet two school records were also broken.

Seniors Emily Young and Tristan Parker jumped and ran their way to gold in two events each.

Young won the 400 meter dash with 59.34 and took home the gold in the triple jump. She also placed second in the long jump with a jump of 5.11 meters and seventh in pole vaulting with a vault of 2.3 meters. She heads to State in three events.

Parker leapt into first place in long jump with a jump of 6.37 meters. He also took gold in the 200 meter dash with 22.69. He placed second and broke his own school record in the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.02 seconds. Parker took home a bronze in the 100 meter dash with 11.37 seconds. He heads to State in all four events.

Sophomore Kat Schaefer broke a school record by 14 seconds with her bronze medal time of 5:26.12 in the 1600 meter run. She took home second place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:28.90. She will be running in the state competition in both events.

Senior McKynzie (Kynzie) Burns is heading to State in two events. She took home a silver medal in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 48.60 and a bronze medal in the 100 Meter Hurdles with 16.32. She also placed 7th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 27.99.

Senior AJ Narvaez placed fourth in the Shot Put event with a throw of 14.31 meters and has qualified to compete in the state competition.

Junior Silas Woodbury will also compete in State in the High Jump after placing fourth with a jump of 1.8 meters. He also placed fifth in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 16.61 and sixth in the Discus Throw with a 38.4 meter throw.

The State Track Meet will be held this weekend in Jefferson City.