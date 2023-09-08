Forsyth Panthers Logo.png

The Forsyth Panthers girls tennis team has had a busy season so far. 

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Lady Panthers faced off against the Nevada Tigers. The Forsyth girls lost to the Tigers 4 to 5. 

Zoe White Forsyth.jpg

Zoe White won third place at the Waynesville Individual Tournament in flight 2 singles.

