The anticipation filled the gymnasium.

The Strafford girls warmed up on the south end of the court in their maroon-and-white striped pants, similar to the candy-striped pants of the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Blue Eye girls, in their black and white shooting shirts, worked on shots just inside the arc and free throws — which worked out in their favor later on.

People continued to file into the stands. Blue Eye’s fan section was almost completely filled with the exception of blocked off rows for social distancing.

Strafford fans sat opposite of them on the west edge of the court. The air buzzed with excitement as the clock wound down.

The national anthem played, starting lineups announced, and the game tipped off at a high speed.

First quarter: B+

There wasn’t much time to set up plays for either team at the start of the game. Transitions were key early on. Blue Eye spent more time moving the ball on offense than in previous games.

Strafford controlled almost every rebound, offensively and defensively.

On average, Strafford had the height advantage. Despite Strafford’s second and third attempts, the Lady Indians led Blue Eye 13-11 after the first eight minutes.

“It got pretty aggressive and pretty physical — there were a lot of bodies flying around,” Blue Eye head coach Ken Elfrink said.

Second quarter: A-

Blue Eye changed its tempo in the second quarter. The Lady Bulldogs were still trying to keep up with Strafford, but the Lady Indians were more focused on playing quickly than efficiently. Juniors Avery and Riley Arnold scored to tie it up at 13 and 15, which forced Strafford head coach Dustin Larsen to take a timeout.

Blue Eye scored more in transition but missed several opportunities on open breakaway layups. Even after the timeout, Strafford struggled to find a rhythm. Blue Eye took advantage and led 32-23 at halftime thanks to a jumper at the buzzer from Riley Arnold.

Third quarter: B

Strafford came out into the second half with a little bit more focus than in the first half. Both teams alternated in scoring, but Strafford eventually closed in to tie it at 37. Blue Eye junior Kyle Warren fouled the shooter, and Strafford took a one-point lead.

Strafford held onto the lead for the rest of the quarter, and led 40-37 after three.

Fourth quarter: B-

The Lady Bulldogs continued their quest to sink a shot. Sophomore Makayla Johnson scored for the Lady Bulldogs on two free throws for their first points of the quarter over three minutes in.

Elfrink took a timeout with 2:28 left in the game when Blue Eye trailed 45-39. The speed and panic to score increased and time ran out. Strafford was able to swat the ball away and force turnovers, preventing Blue Eye from catching up.

The damage was done, and Strafford, the Class 3 five-time state champions, won 53-47 over Blue Eye, last year’s Class 2 third place finalist.

Overall grade: B

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs are now 4-3. There’s still a lot of games left this season, and playing Strafford was an important part of the early season.

“I’m not disappointed in the loss,” Elfrink said. “I told the kids that this made us better.”

The two schools were originally supposed to play on Nov. 23, but the game was postponed. This game was thrown onto the schedule at the beginning of the week after the Strafford girls’ game against Springfield Catholic was canceled.

Blue Eye had already played Miller and was looking forward to resting up before the Pink and White Lady Basketball Classic over winter break.

“This was a good game before break,” Elfrink said. “We need a break as far as our legs go, we had a tough game against a Miller team and we got beat in overtime. We can see what we need to work on, but physically, I think this was really good for us.”

Instead, they played Strafford, a top-tier team in the Ozarks.

Elfrink acknowledged his team was tired, but they still learned a lot from playing on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs have to work on composure during games like the one against Strafford.

There’s enough talent on the roster that they don’t need to force unnecessary shots.

Blue Eye is one of the smaller schools in the Pink and White tournament, so that will be yet another test of composure and adaptability early enough to make adjustments as needed.

Blue Eye plays Parkview on Dec. 28 for the first round of the Pink and White Lady Basketball Classic.