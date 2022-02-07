The College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats visited Bacone College Tuesday night and rode an Annie Noah double-double to their fourth straight victory. Noah’s 23 points and 16 rebounds was combined with Jordan Wersinger’s 22 points as well as double digit rebounding performances by Kayley Frank and Michelle Gabani. The Lady Cats cruised to the 20-point win to give them nine wins in their last ten outings.
Noah wasted no time getting the offense going for C of O getting on the board on the first possession of the game. The Warriors answered with a quick three to take the lead and it looked as though the game would be a back-and-forth battle. Noah scored again to regain the lead for the Lady Cats, and they would not look back. A Jordan Wersinger jumper with 5:49 remaining forced a Bacone timeout with the Lady Cats led 10-3. The timeout was of no effect on slowing the Lady Cat attack as Kyra Hardesty and Kayley Frank jumped in the scoring column with the next nine points and a 19-7 lead. The two teams would trade baskets to end the opening frame and the Lady Cats took a 23-11 advantage into the first break.
Stevi Jones started the offense in the second quarter but both teams went cold for the next 2:34 and neither could add to their point total. Jayla McIntosh broke the silence for the Warriors with 7:26 remaining and Katie Mayes answered for the Lady Cats at the 6:38 mark. The Warriors began to heat up from the field and slowly chipped away at the Lady Cat lead. A 7-0 run cut the gap to 27-20 before a Wersinger basket ended the drought. The basket got eh offense going but the Warriors were determined to keep pace. Wersinger connected again as time ran down in the quarter and the Lady Cats took a 38-25 lead into the intermission.
Bacone opened the scoring in the third quarter, but Wersinger provided the Lady Cat response once again. Another cold spell ensued for the Lady Cats and Bacone began to capitalize. Another 7-0 Warrior run made things interesting before and the Lady Cat lead was cut to 40-34. Annie Noah broke through to score eight unanswered points and force a Bacone timeout. Jordan Wersinger made it a 10-0 run and Noah tacked on two more to put the Lady Cats up 52-34. Noah and Wersinger each connected on a basket to offset a Bacone free throw and the Lady Cats took a 57-35 lead into the final break.
The fourth quarter was marked by defense as both teams struggled to score. A Bacone three was answered by a Wersinger traditional three-point play. Wersinger hit one more shot and two free throws to wrap up the Lady Cat scoring and the Lady Cats secured the win, 64-44.
The Lady Cats were led by Noah’s double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Wersinger threw in 22 points, Kyra Hardesty tacked on six, and Kayley Frank added four points and 10 rebounds. Katie Mayes, Grace Steiger, Blythe Benfield, and Stevi Jones each added two and Jada Henry chipped in one. Michelle Gabani also pulled down 10 rebounds in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.