After placing second in the Sectional track meet, the Crane Lady Pirates Girls Track team and the Crane Pirates Boys Track team headed to the Class 1 Missouri State meet.
The Crane Pirates had a good showing winning 10 medals in four events during State on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, in Jefferson City.
On Friday, the Crane Lady Pirates relay team broke school records in both the 4x100 meter and the 4x200 meter races. Runners Bella Simphaly, Lillie Mcmenamy, Sayd Vaught and Kailey Vaught placed 7th for their record breaking races to qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Crane Pirate Carter Hayes won the first medal of the meet for the Pirates with his 6th place High Jump on Friday.
On Saturday, the Lady Pirates relay team once again set new school records, for the second day in a row, in both the 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter. In the 4x100 meter the Lady Pirates ran 52.57 and in the 4x200 they ran 1:50.46 to bring home 4th place medals in both races.
Also winning a 5th place medal was Christian Church in the 3200 meter. Church broke a personal record in this his last race of his High School Track career, with the time of 10:22.
