College of the Ozarks was picked to host the next three years of volleyball national championships for the National Christian College Athletic Association.
The Division I Women’s Volleyball National Championship will be held from 2021 through 2023 at the Keeter Athletic Complex on the campus of C of O in Point Lookout, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks on Wednesday.
“The NCCAA is excited to return to the College of the Ozarks campus for the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship,” NCCAA executive director Dan Wood said in the release. “We are thankful for their partnership, and I know they will do an excellent job of creating a championship experience for all involved.”
The Keeter Athletic Complex was picked because of its gymnasium that can accommodate double-court and single-court matches, according to the release from C of O. There’s an additional gym for team practices, and the seating at the Keeter Athletic Complex is ideal for creating a championship environment.
“We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to host these DI Women’s Volleyball National Championships,” College of the Ozarks athletic director Steve Shepherd said in the release. “It is always exciting to welcome teams from across the country and provide them with genuine Ozarks hospitality. We have an experienced athletic staff and a great team of campus and community volunteers who will work hard to provide an exceptional experience for the NCCAA student-athletes, along with their families, friends, and fans.”
College of the Ozarks was also picked because of its proximity to Branson and the Tri-Lakes area. The release states the area is an amazing destination spot that serves millions every year.
“College of the Ozarks is pleased to have been selected as the host for the NCCAA DI Women’s Volleyball National Championship,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in the release. “Our staff, faculty, and students look forward to extending a warm welcome to all associated with the participating colleges. This is a wonderful opportunity to not only showcase our talented athletes, but also welcome new friends to our campus and community. The College, known as Hard Work U, is a unique, American institution where students work, rather than pay, for their college education.”
This year’s tournament begins Dec. 2 and lasts through Dec. 4. More information about the NCCAA, the tournament and more can be found at thenccaa.org.
