The Missouri State Archery Tournament is coming to the Branson Convention Center March 17 to19 hosted by the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.
The tournament unites thousands of archers enrolled in Missouri schools grades 4 through12. The weekend-long tournament includes a 3D and bullseye competition. Outside of the competition there is plenty of fun to be had including vendors, archery games, shows, animal attractions and a scavenger hunt.
The Missouri National Archery Schools Program (MoNASP) has introduced archery to 800 Missouri schools and over 250,000 students. The program prides itself on teaching teamwork and inclusivity for all students regardless of age or physical capabilities.
Students represent their school in team and individual competitions and top scorers advance to the national competition.
For more information visit https://mochf.org.
