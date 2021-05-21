SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Branson’s boys tennis team defeated Smith-Cotton a day later than scheduled but not a moment too soon.

Branson won the Class 3 state quarterfinal match 5-0 on Tuesday, May 18. The original match was set for Monday in Sedalia, where Smith-Cotton High School is. Weather pushed the game a day and indoors. The Pirates and Tigers met at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield for the match.

A convenient spot for the Pirates — the drive was shorter, and the team had played there in the past. Especially senior Gavin Brown.

No place like

home

“I would say I’m more comfortable here than most players because I’m here all the time,” Brown said. “It felt like I was just at home playing here.”

Brown does play high school ball at the high school, but in the fall, winter and summer, he spends his time at Cooper Tennis Complex playing for Cooper’s High Performance Academy. He joined after his freshman year, when tennis became the sport he wanted to keep playing.

“I started lessons when I was, like, 2, but it wasn’t really serious. I just played casually — it wasn’t anything serious because I was always playing other sports,” Brown said.

He started taking the competition seriously his freshman year, and his improvement since then has been enough to get him a spot on a college team. After graduating and finishing his high school tennis season, Brown will play at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

“I’m really proud of myself, and it’s something I’m so glad I did in high school,” Brown said.

No one’s on their own

Brown’s high school career isn’t over yet. His postseason is still a few days away from being over.

Brown earned the fifth and final point for Branson over Smith-Cotton. Head coach Sean Kembell said he couldn’t be more proud of Brown, who was down 4-1 before coming back to win both sets.

“That’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Kembell said. “It’s lonely at No. 1. Even though your 6 spot is the same point value as your 1, your No. 1 is always facing the toughest opponent that each team has.

“But that’s what makes this such a special team. If somebody is not playing their best, the rest of the team will lift them up and raise their games to accommodate.”

Still, Gavin isn’t the only impressive player for the Pirates. He qualified for the individual state tournament, which occurred Thursday and Friday. The results of that tournament were not available at the time of publication.

But fellow teammates Hayes Stark and Caleb Buxton also qualified as a doubles team. Beyond that, the win over Smith-Cotton sent the entire team to the Final Four.

“From the beginning of the season, we realized that not only do we have a lot of great athletes on the team, but they bought into our system,” Kembell said.

No swinging at volleys

“Our system has nothing to do with wins. Our system has to do with believing in what we call the tennis truths and supporting each other,” Kembell said.

The team has the tennis truths on each of their sweatshirts. They range from practical to clever to heartwarming: Last ball always wins the point. Down the middle solves the riddle. It’s more important to get a first serve in. Tennis family.

And the golden rule: Don’t swing at volleys.

“That is my No. 1. The golden rule. It’s the one thing they have heard for years at every single practice: Don’t swing at volleys,” Kembell said.

And it’s working. Branson has had the most successful season in its time. The Pirates went undefeated in the Central Ozarks Conference regular season and tournament tiebreaker, they sent their first player to state — which then turned into three — and the Pirates are headed to the team finals for the first time.

While individual state tennis is over as of Friday, May 21, the team has May 28 to look forward to. The Pirates will face Thomas Jefferson Independent, who is 14-0, according to the MSHSAA website. The two teams have met already this season. The Cavaliers won 3-1 in the Joplin Invitational on April 23.

The teams will face off at noon on Tuesday at Cooper Tennis Complex, 2331 E. Pythian.

“This is uncharted territory for us,” Kembell said with a huge smile. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of boys to be able to accomplish that with.”