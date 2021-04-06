The Branson boys tennis team lost 5-4 to Bolivar on Thursday, April 1.
Bolivar won two of the three doubles matches, with senior Gavin Brown and freshman Nathan Bartram winning the No. 1 doubles.
Brown and Bartram also contributed points in their singles matches, winning 8-2 and 8-6 respectively.
Junior Hayes Stark was the other point winner for the Pirates in the No. 4 singles.
Juniors Garrett Beckham and Wyatt Carlson played to a tiebreaker but ultimately dropped the points.
The Pirates hosted Ozark on Tuesday. They will host Joplin on Thursday before their doubles tournament this weekend on Saturday at Branson High School.
