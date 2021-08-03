Several Cal Ripken Major70 World Series records have been set at Ballparks of America.

The games were first held in Branson in 2017. That year, only one record was broken. Austin Francis of Troy, New York, pitched 27 strikeouts in a series. Japan went on to win the title of World Champion.

In 2018, Luke Franko of Glen Allen, Virginia, tied the 2013 record for most runs batted in during a game with six. Japan won the 2018 title as well for three straight World Series wins. It was Japan’s second time winning three World Series in a row — they previously won the 2011-2013 series.

Two years ago saw many records challenged but few broken.

During the 2019 World Series, four tied the record for most home runs in a game, which was two — Angel Arredondo of Mexico, Xavier Rivera of Puerto Rico, Jake Iacobaccio of North Colonie, New York, and Owen Jenkins of Southeast Lexington, Kentucky. The four joined the list to make 19 players who have hit two homers in one game.

Arredondo also tied the record for most home runs in a series with five.

Mason Herbert & Jonah Balcerzak of West Hartford, Connecticut, were the first to combine for a perfect game in 2019. Their team was also a part of the fastest game in World Series history, which lasted only 55 minutes against New Colonie, New York.

Teams from Oahu, Hawaii, and Flood City, Pennsylvania, tied the longest record for a game in innings, which is nine.

The team from Mexico also had an outstanding tournament. It tied the record for most games won in a series as well as most games won consecutively. Both records were set at seven games.

David Zazueta of Mexico tied a record of his own, allowing zero hits in a game — a feat only two others have done in World Series history, according to the series website. Mexico went on to win the 2019 title.

This year, more than 20 teams will return to Ballparks of America in an attempt to not only break tournament records but to also aim for the title of World Champion.