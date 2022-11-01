The School of the Ozarks Lady Patriots won their Class 1 District 8 championship 3-1 over the Fordland Eagles at Fordland on Monday, Oct. 24.
On Friday, Oct. 21, they defeated the Blue Eye Bulldogs 3-0 in the district semifinals, to advance.
School of the Ozarks hosted the Lady Wildcats from Winona in the Sectional Sweet 16 match on Thursday, Oct. 27, losing 0-3.
Lady Patriots Coach Charles Warfield said he is proud of the team’s growth this season.
“Our girls played with a ton of heart and effort, and though it didn’t go our way I’m very proud of the way they carried themselves all season, with good sportsmanship towards opponents and uncommon encouragement, support, and care for one another,” Warfield said. “Credit in no small part goes to our senior, Samara Smith, for leading by example in the way that she competes and in how she relates to her teammates. We’re excited to have won conference and district titles this year, but prouder of the amazing growth and demonstration of character by our athletes this season.”
The Lady Patriots finish their season with a record of 24-11-1.
