Youth baseball players in Branson have the opportunity to gain specialized coaching at a free event hosted by Branson high school baseball.
BHS players and coaches will be hosting Youth Baseball Clinics through early March providing players from 7 to 12 years old the chance to learn the basics of the game or work to improve their skills.
All February classes will take place at The Warehouse, 1171 Buchanan Road in Branson. The final day, March 4, will take place at Pirate Park, 308 Cedar Ridge Drive in Branson, near the Cedar Ridge campus.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, class for 7 and 8 year olds is from 3 to 4 p.m.; 9 and 10 year olds from 4 to 5 p.m.; 11 and 12 year olds from 5 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 20, there will be one class for 7 and 8 year olds from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 9 and 10 year olds will have a session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and 11 and 12 year olds from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
The final session for all participants will be Saturday, March 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
All classes are free.
More information about the clinics are available by emailing Head Coach Kirk Harryman at harrymank@branson.k12.mo.us.
