In the first coaches poll of the season, the Branson Lady Pirates land at No. 12.

The Missouri Soccer Coaches Association released its first poll on Thursday, April 22. The poll was based on scores reported before April 18. The Lady Pirates were 12-2 at the time and on a four-game win streak.

The Lady Pirates’ only losses were to Bolivar 6-0 (Class 2 No. 6) and Ozark 1-0 (Class 4 unranked).

Branson is one of only two teams on the list with double-digit wins — No. 7 Union was 11-1 — however, Branson’s ranking was lower than others because their opponents’ average class size is a 2.7.

Potential district opponent Springfield Catholic was on Class 3 rankings just one spot above Branson at No. 11. The Lady Irish are 8-3-2 so far this season.

Since April 18, the Lady Pirates soccer team defeated Cassville 6-0 on Monday and lost to Republic 8-0 on Wednesday.

The Lady Pirates moved to 13-3 with the early week split. The loss to Republic ended a five-game winning streak for Branson.

Branson hosted Webb City on Thursday and traveled to Aurora on Friday to round out a week with only one day off.

The Lady Pirates’ schedule slows down for the rest of the season.

They start with hosting Nixa on Tuesday, April 27, traveling to Neosho (with Neosho Christian) on April 29 and Carthage on May 4, before hosting their final two games of the regular season against Carl Junction (May 7) and Willard (May 11).