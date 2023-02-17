Link Academy’s Ja’Kobe Walter was celebrated for his selection to the McDonald’s All-American Game during a halftime ceremony at the team’s Wednesday, Feb. 15 Senior Night game against the Oklahoma City Storm.

Walter will play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game in Houston on March 28. He was presented during the ceremony with a certificate to commemorate his selection along with his game jersey.

“It’s a blessing,” Walter told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s been a goal of mine ever since I started playing basketball and heard about it. It’s a big accomplishment for me and my family, and I have to thank them because they’ve always supported me.”

Walter said playing at Link Academy has helped me elevate his game to where he could be chosen for the game.

“They just don’t let me slack off,” he said. “Playing against elite guys every day makes me elevate my game and they push me and believe in me. Their belief in me helps me keep going.”

Walter said as he prepares to go to Baylor next year, he believes his feel for the game is getting stronger.

“My basketball I.Q. is improving,” he said. “The game is starting to slow down for me and it’s all starting to come together for me. It’s something those who don’t play basketball can’t really understand, but when you get into the game it’s complicated with all the concepts, and I’m blessed to have coaches who are helping me learn that part of the game.”

Walter said he knows playing in the Big 12 is going to be a challenge and he knows what he’s learned at Link Academy will help him when he reaches the next level.

He added he’s looking forward to not just the game when he arrives at the McDonald’s All-American Game but also the practices where he’ll be facing off against some of the best players in the country.

The team rebounded from the lone loss of their season in their previous game to finish the year at 24-1 as they head into the GEICO Nationals to chase their first national championship. It’s the second consecutive year the team finished the regular season with only one loss.