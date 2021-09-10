The College of the Ozarks men’s and women’s cross-country teams had promising starts to the season last weekend in the Eagles Invitational in Clarkesville, Arkansas.
Both teams had individual second place finishers. Junior transfer Janvier Irakoze placed second — just .06 seconds behind the winner — in the men’s 5-kilometer race. His 16-minute, 19.3-second time earned him a new personal record.
Senior Abigayle Money finished second one the women;s side with a time of 12:18.7 in the 2-mile race.
On the men’s side, senior Garrett Pierce finished fourth (16:40.9), sophomore Cole Chafin placed 13th (17:44), senior Wesley Moore finished 14th (17:46.4), and senior Spencer Dyck placed 23rd (19:57.3).
On the women’s side, junior Janelle Staal finished fourth (12:34.3), junior Emily Staal placed sixth (12:35.7), freshman Trinity Sadosky placed ninth (12:12.6), freshman Rebecca Loya placed 12th (13:12.9), junior Brooklyne Sederwall placed 14th (12:43) and sophomore Jacqui O’Harver placed 15th (13:47.4). Senior Mary Zimmerman and sophomore Lauren Cowden also had top 20 finishes.
“Both teams ran really well in our opening meet,” head coach Clint Woods said in a press release. “They finished second, behind very good University of Arkansas-Fort Smith teams and we should only improve from here.”
The Bobcats will compete again at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Joplin, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.