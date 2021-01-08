It’s been a rollercoaster of a basketball season for the Reeds Spring Wolves.
First, most of the team was in quarantine before the season even started. Then they jumped head first into the Forsyth tournament without starting senior Lance Hafar due to an injury.
They lost three games straight to Forsyth, Clever and Crane after winning their final two games of the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament.
Then another round of quarantine orders hit. Reeds Spring was forced into a 10-day quarantine. That meant no school, no games, no practices, nothing. The Dec. 22 game against Camdenton was postponed, and the Wolves weren’t allowed back on the court until Dec. 28.
And on Dec. 28, they faced what head coach Austin Kendrick called the best team in the state in Greenwood. Reeds Spring played in Greenwood’s annual tournament, the Blue & Gold Tournament. They lost twice, and Kendrick said that had to do with the talent they faced and the fact that no one had been in the gym in a week and a half.
But, after a few days of practice, the Wolves were able to secure a win over Cassville. Reeds Spring won on the road 45-40.
