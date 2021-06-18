A year ago, it seemed almost impossible that sports would happen in the fall, let alone for an entire school year. Then it happened. Since, area athletes have been able to compete and create highlight moments for themselves, their teams and their schools.

Fall sports get the all clear.

In early July, MSHSAA announced amid the pandemic that fall sports would be allowed to happen. It was a moment of relief for many, especially underclassmen who missed their spring seasons.

Students were later given the option to attend classes virtually or in-person. MSHSAA originally released guidelines stating schools offering online-only classes would not be allowed to participate in MSHSAA-sanctioned events. That was reversed in early August.

Fall sports begin on time.

All area football teams started the season on time. Reeds Spring and Forsyth won their first games while Branson and Hollister lost theirs. Softball, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf, cross-country and volleyball also returned and were in full swing the next week.

Hollister, Reeds Spring football end seasons because of quarantines.

Throughout the season, several teams across the state of Missouri had to cancel and/or postpone games because of contract tracing and having too many quarantined athletes to be able to compete. For Hollister and Reeds Spring, that happened at the worst times.

Hollister’s season ended after it had to cancel its first district game against Reeds Spring. It was the third time a Reeds Spring opponent canceled during the season.

Reeds Spring earned what basically became a bye and moved to the semifinal game. Then Reeds Spring had to forfeit because of COVID-19 quarantine orders for the first time that season.

Blue Eye cross-country brings home state trophies.

The Bulldogs cross-country teams has become a dominant team in the last few years. In the last two seasons, the girls team has won the state title. Junior Riley Arnold also placed first individually.

On the boys side, junior Ryan Cardenzana placed fourth individually, leading the boys to their second straight second-place finish.

Sports continue into the winter.

Things took a step closer to normal when winter sports were able to continue. There were still several games canceled due to contact tracing, but that number dwindled as the season went on. Basketball and wrestling were allowed in gyms with masked fans, coaches and inactive players.

Hollister makes history.

The Hollister boys basketball team made history at the end of the season, winning the most games in school history and making it to the district championship game for the first time since 1999. They lost that game but left a mark on the school.

Blue Eye girls place third again.

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team continued their dominance from last year into the 2020-21 season. In the 2019-20 season, the Lady Bulldogs finished tied for third because the pandemic canceled third place games in March. This year, the Lady Bulldogs earned their third place trophy with a 59-52 win over Scotland County.

Spring begins with less restrictions.

As people began attending events outside and CDC recommendations evolved, more people were attending high school events, and schools became more relaxed when it came to wearing masks outdoors. Baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, and track and field began and continued with hardly any cancellations.

Forsyth, Hollister, Branson earn state rankings.

Throughout the spring season, various teams ended up on coaches polls.

Branson’s girls soccer team started out in the polls, though they ended the season out of them. Forsyth’s baseball team also started in the polls but fell out as the season went on.

Forsyth’s softball team and Hollister’s baseball team ended the season in state polls. The Lady Panthers, who made it to the state quarterfinals, finished the season at No. 8 in the polls. The Tigers, who finished fourth in Class 4, also finished at No. 8.

Branson tennis makes history.

The Branson boys tennis team this year became the first to send an individual and a team to the state championships. As a team, the Pirates finished fourth as one of only a few public schools to make it that far. Ladue was the only other one in the Final Four.

Senior Gavin Brown was the first individual to go to the state tournament, and then he became the first to medal, placing eighth overall.

Area athletes head to the state track and field meet.

Athletes from all five area schools with track teams — Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring, Blue Eye and School of the Ozarks — traveled to the state’s capital for their respective state track and field meets.

Blue Eye and S of O competed in the Class 2 meet first. The Blue Eye girls earned five top-eight medals to earn fourth as a team. Arnold earned three medals, two third place medals and one seventh place medal. Junior Kyla Warren earned two second place medals.

Branson competed the next week in the Class 5 meet. Junior Cali Essick placed first in triple jump at 39 feet, 4 inches. She also placed second in long jump and eighth in the 200-meter dash. Junior Colsen Conway placed third in the 300-meter hurdles and was followed by senior Payton McCormick, who placed eighth.

Reeds Spring and Hollister rounded out the state competitors in the Class 3 meet. Hollister junior Emily Young earned three medals out of four events she competed in. Seven other teammates medaled as well, including junior Tristen Parker, who medaled in two events.

Hollister baseball makes it to state.

For the third time in school history, the Hollister Tigers made it to the Final Four. In 2001 and 2006, Hollister placed third in the state. Fifteen years later, the Tigers placed fourth, losing to Lafayette (St. Joseph.) It was one of the best seasons in school history.