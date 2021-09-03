Note: All schools and teams are listed in alphabetical order. Cross-country district and class announcements have not been made at this time.

Blue Eye

Volleyball: Class 1 District 7 — Bradleyville, Chadwick, Fordland, Galena, School of the Ozarks

 

Branson

Boys Soccer: Class 3 District 5 — Glendale, Hillcrest, Lebanon, Marshfield, Parkview, Springfield Catholic, West Plains

Football: Class 5 District 5 — Camdenton, Central (Springfield), Glendale, Lebanon, Rolla, Waynesville

Girls Golf: Class 3 District 3 — Carl Junction, Carthage, Glendale, Hillcrest, Lebanon, McDonald County, Parkview, Republic, Springfield Catholic, Webb City, West Plains, Willard

Girls Tennis: Camdenton, Glendale, Lebanon, Rolla, West Plains

Softball: Class 4 District 6 — Carl Junction, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Neosho, Parkview, Webb City, Willard

Volleyball: Class 5 District 11 — Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Republic

 

Forsyth

Football: Class 2 District 3 — Ava, Houston, Liberty (Mountain View), Springfield Catholic, Strafford, Willow Springs

Girls Tennis: Class 1 District 10 — Bolivar, Greenwood, Logan-Rogersville, Willow Springs

Volleyball: Class 3 District 10 — Ava, Hollister, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs

 

Hollister

Football: Class 3 District 6 — Aurora, Buffalo, Cassville, Mountain Grove, Reeds Spring, Seneca

Girls Golf: Class 2 District 3 — Bolivar, Buffalo, Cassville, Clinton, Eldon, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Nevada, Osage, Seneca

Volleyball: Class 3 District 10 — Ava, Forsyth, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs

 

Reeds Spring

Football: Class 3 District 6 — Aurora, Buffalo, Cassville, Hollister, Mountain Grove, Seneca

Girls Tennis: Class 1 District 11 — Aurora, Clever, Monett, Mt. Vernon

Softball: Class 3 District 4 — Aurora, Cassville, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, Salem, Seneca, Willow Springs

Volleyball: Class 3 District 11 — Aurora, Cassville, Clever, Springfield Catholic

 

School of the Ozarks

Volleyball: Class 1 District 7 — Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Chadwick, Fordland, Galena

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.