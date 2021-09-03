Note: All schools and teams are listed in alphabetical order. Cross-country district and class announcements have not been made at this time.
Blue Eye
Volleyball: Class 1 District 7 — Bradleyville, Chadwick, Fordland, Galena, School of the Ozarks
Branson
Boys Soccer: Class 3 District 5 — Glendale, Hillcrest, Lebanon, Marshfield, Parkview, Springfield Catholic, West Plains
Football: Class 5 District 5 — Camdenton, Central (Springfield), Glendale, Lebanon, Rolla, Waynesville
Girls Golf: Class 3 District 3 — Carl Junction, Carthage, Glendale, Hillcrest, Lebanon, McDonald County, Parkview, Republic, Springfield Catholic, Webb City, West Plains, Willard
Girls Tennis: Camdenton, Glendale, Lebanon, Rolla, West Plains
Softball: Class 4 District 6 — Carl Junction, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Neosho, Parkview, Webb City, Willard
Volleyball: Class 5 District 11 — Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Republic
Forsyth
Football: Class 2 District 3 — Ava, Houston, Liberty (Mountain View), Springfield Catholic, Strafford, Willow Springs
Girls Tennis: Class 1 District 10 — Bolivar, Greenwood, Logan-Rogersville, Willow Springs
Volleyball: Class 3 District 10 — Ava, Hollister, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs
Hollister
Football: Class 3 District 6 — Aurora, Buffalo, Cassville, Mountain Grove, Reeds Spring, Seneca
Girls Golf: Class 2 District 3 — Bolivar, Buffalo, Cassville, Clinton, Eldon, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Nevada, Osage, Seneca
Volleyball: Class 3 District 10 — Ava, Forsyth, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs
Reeds Spring
Football: Class 3 District 6 — Aurora, Buffalo, Cassville, Hollister, Mountain Grove, Seneca
Girls Tennis: Class 1 District 11 — Aurora, Clever, Monett, Mt. Vernon
Softball: Class 3 District 4 — Aurora, Cassville, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, Salem, Seneca, Willow Springs
Volleyball: Class 3 District 11 — Aurora, Cassville, Clever, Springfield Catholic
School of the Ozarks
Volleyball: Class 1 District 7 — Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Chadwick, Fordland, Galena
