Wildcats pounce on Tigers in first game of 2023

 The Cassville Wildcats hosted the Hollister Tigers on Saturday evening, Aug. 26, handing them a huge loss with a score of 44-6 in the first game of the season.

Thr Forsyth Panthers gained a first down during the first quarter of the game.
Forsyth vs Bulldogs.jpg

The Forsyth Panthers hosted the El Dorado Spring Bulldogs for the opening game of the 2023 season.
