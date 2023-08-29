Wildcats pounce on Tigers in first game of 2023
The Cassville Wildcats hosted the Hollister Tigers on Saturday evening, Aug. 26, handing them a huge loss with a score of 44-6 in the first game of the season.
Originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff, the game was moved to 7 p.m. because of excessive heat. The Tigers will host the East Newton Patriots on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. with hopes to pick up their first win of the season.
Panthers rule the jungle as they host Bulldogs
The Forsyth Panthers hosted the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs during their season opener on Friday, Aug. 25. The game was postponed an hour due to excessive heat, but began at 8 p.m.
The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the game, but missed their extra point with their kick. The Panthers were quick to answer back with three touchdowns in the first half, bringing the score to 20 to 6.
The Panthers got three touchdowns each from Rolly Fisher and Bryce Nolan to lead the way in the second half. The Bulldogs were able to get one more touchdown on the board, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Panthers on the home field.
The final score of the game was Forsyth 41 to El Dorado Springs 12.
Eagles fly free against Pirates
Key fumbles inside the 5 yard line stopped an opportunity to get an early lead for the Branson Pirates and Joplin took control in the second half as the Pirates dropped their home opener, 35-14.
After Joplin took a 7-0 early lead following a long drive to start the first quarter, the Pirates answered with a long drive of their own. Quarterback Luke McCormick took the ball in from 7 yards out to tie the score.
After Joplin went up 14-7, the Pirates had two drives inside the Joplin 5 yard line which ended in fumbles costing Branson possession and potential touchdowns.
Joplin eventually stretched their lead to 35-7, when Alex Lewis scored a rushing touchdown with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, making the final score Joplin 35 Branson 14.
Branson heads on the road next week to face Carthage.
Wolves finish strong during opening game
The Reeds Spring Wolves traveled to Monett to face the Cubs in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 25. The game start was changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. due to excessive heat.
The Wolves had a strong lead at halftime with a 20 to 7 lead. In the third quarter, Quarterback Blandy Burrell connected a pass to Miguel Campos for a 76 yard touchdown. In the early moments of the fourth quarter Burrell rushed to bring the score 33 to 7, in favor of the Wolves. However, the Cubs rallied in the fourth, scoring three straight touchdowns.
The Wolves were able to run out the clock to win with a final score of 33 to 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.